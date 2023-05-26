McLaren Artura supercar launched in India, has a top speed of 330 kmph

McLaren Automotive has launched Artura in the Indian market, it is priced around ₹5.1 crore (ex-showroom). McLaren says that the name ‘Artura’ comes from ‘Art and Future’. The Artura is McLaren's first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid supercar. The McLaren Artura was confirmed for India in November 2022 when the brand announced its entry in India with the opening of its first dealership in Mumbai. The manufacturer says that they have captured a 25 per cent market share of the segment in one year of operation and have sold more than 20 cars.

Speaking of hybrid, it is powered by an all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged and gets hybrid assistance as well. The combined power output stands at 671 bhp and 720 Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels only. The top speed is electronically restricted to 330 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds and it takes 8.3 seconds to sprint from 0-200 kmph.

It comes with four driving modes - E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track. The E-mode is the default mode for silent start-up and the vehicle drives only on electric power. In Comfort mode, the V6 petrol engine works in tandem with the electric motor, with maximum assistance for fuel saving. In Sport mode, the electric motor provides torque fills at lower revs and the engine is working to provide maximum performance. Finally, there is the Track mode that delivers the same blend of hybridized powertrain but the shifts are now quicker.

Also Read : McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds

The Artura is the first model in the automaker’s range to be built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which has been specifically designed for the High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) engines of the future. The supercar gets a 7.4 kWh battery pack for the e-motor that alone gives a range of 31 km.

First Published Date: