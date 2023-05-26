This McLaren Artura costs more than 5 crore and has a top speed of 330 kmph

McLaren has launched the Artura in the Indian market.
It is priced at ₹5.1 crore ex-showroom
McLaren says that the name ‘Artura’ comes from ‘Art and Future’.
The Artura is McLaren's first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid supercar.
It is powered by an all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged and gets hybrid assistance as well. The combined power output stands at 671 bhp and 720 Nm.
The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels only.
The top speed is electronically restricted to 330 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds and it takes 8.3 seconds to sprint from 0-200 kmph.
Artura comes with four driving modes - E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track.
The Artura is the first model in the automaker’s range to be built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA)