BMW’s iconic convertible is back on sale in India. Check out

The BMW Z4 Roadster has been launched in India, marking the return of the two-door convertible in the market
The 2023 BMW Z4 Roadster arrives with the latest model update with tweaks to the styling and new features on the inside
The new BMW Z4 Roadster gets a new kidney grille with horizontal slats on the mesh. There are larger air intakes and new LED headlamps as well
Visual changes also include a new soft-top, air vents over the front wheel arches, a rear spoiler, revised L-shaped LED taillights and a diffuser
The BMW Z4 Roadster rides on 19-inch M-light alloy wheels with M Sport brakes
The cabin gets new features like ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch digital console, head-up display and a Harman-Kardon sound system
The Z4 Roadster is equipped with an adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport differential and multiple driving modes
India gets the top-spec BMW Z4 M40i with the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 340 bhp and 500 Nm. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.5 seconds
The 2023 BMW Z4 is priced at ₹89.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in six colour options