Maserati introduces Fuoriserie customisation program in India for customers

Iconic Italian automaker Maserati has announced its exclusive customisation program Fuoriserie in India. The customisation program offers customers the option to personalise and style their Maserati car as per their preferences. There are predefined packages as well as à la carte options to choose from. Maserati has kicked off the Fuoriserie operations in India with the new Levante Trofeo that was delivered to a customer recently and gets a host of upgrades over the standard version.

The first custom-built Maserati Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie edition for India was delivered to a customer in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It gets a Blue Denim solid paint job with 21-inch Staggered Helios wheels. Power on the performance SUV comes from the 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine built by Ferrari. The motor produces 572 bhp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds.

Under the Fuoriserie program, Maserati offers customers personalisation options ranging from the exterior paint finish to leather seats and carbon fibre trims. There are three collections to choose from - Corsa, Unica and Futura. These collections bring a host of combinations for personalisation

Speaking on the customisation program, Bojan Jankulovski, General Manager of Australia, ASEAN, and India at Maserati, said, “Bringing our Fuoriserie customisation program to the Indian market is a source of great excitement for us. Our values of Italian luxury and exclusivity are ingrained in Maserati's DNA, and we are proud to offer our customers a unique experience that reflects their individuality. With the Fuoriserie range, we aim to showcase Maserati's passion for performance and power, which has earned us a stellar reputation worldwide. We are thrilled to share this range with our esteemed Indian customers."

Maserati retails a host of offerings in India right from the entry-level Ghibli to the Quattroporte, to the Levante, Levante GT Hybrid and the MC20 supercar. The MC20 was launched recently with a price tag of ₹3.69 crore.

