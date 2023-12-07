New Maruti Swift to offer more than 24 kmpl mileage with hybrid engine

Maruti Suzuki is expected to start 2024 with the introduction of the new generation Swift hatchback in India. The new Swift was recently unveiled at the Japan Auto Show with a host of changes. While most of the details have been revealed, Suzuki has now shared details on the engines that will be offered with the 2024 Swift and how they perform. What will be new for Swift is a hybrid engine. When launched in India, it will become the first car in its segment to be offered with a hybrid powertrain.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that will replace the existing 1.2-litre unit. The new Swift will be offered in two broad trims - one with a naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and the other one mated to a 12V mild hybrid powertrain. The Swift in its current generation is offered with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit in India.

The new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in 2024 Swift will come mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed CVT transmission unit. In its new avatar, Maruti is expected to discontinue the AMT gearbox available in the current generation model. The CVT unit will be mated to the mild-hybrid version of the hatchback.

In terms of performance, the new Swift will offer around 80 bhp of power and 108 Nm of peak torque. It is slightly less powerful on paper compared to the current generation Swift which offers around 88 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. However, the new Swift will be a more affordable choice in the long run with better fuel efficiency. The naturally aspirated unit will offer mileage of 23.4 kmpl while the hybrid version will be able to run up to 24.5 kms without the need to refuel.

Also Read : eVX, Maruti Suzuki's first ever electric vehicle, to hit production in India from this date

The new Swift will also come with several updates to its exterior as well as the interior. The exterior now gets a new set of LED tail lamps and headlamps. The interior now is inspired by the Baleno and it features a new infotainment system and a new instrument cluster.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will renew its rivalry against the likes of Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios when launched next year. The current price of the Swift starts at ₹5.99 lakh and goes up to ₹9.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation Swift is expected to be priced slightly higher than that.

First Published Date: