Maruti Suzuki cars become more expensive starting today: Know more

Maruti Suzuki on Monday has announced that its select models' pricing has been increased by 1.9%. The increased pricing of these models will be effective from September 6, 2021.

Last month on August 30, the automaker announced that it would increase the price of its select passenger vehicles owing to higher production costs. The latest announcement comes in continuation to that. This is the third time Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of its passenger vehicles in 2021.

Earlier this year in January and April, Maruti Suzuki announced price hikes for its passenger vehicles due to rising input costs. The incessant hike in raw materials costs has resulted in another price hike for the largest car brand in India.

While announcing the price hike last month, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement that over the past year, the cost of the automaker's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs. It also said that it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the consumers through a price hike.

In January 2021, Maruti Suzuki hiked the prices of some of its cars by up to ₹34,000. In April again, Maruti Suzuki increased the prices of its cars by 1.6%. The latest price hike comes right ahead of the upcoming festive season. Along with the ongoing economic crisis, sky-high fuel prices, a price hike of the vehicles might impact the automaker's sales during the festive season.

Maruti Suzuki is not the only car brand that has increased the price of its vehicles. Last month, other auto majors such as Tata Motors, Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Volkswagen India too announced a price hike for their respective passenger vehicles. In the two-wheeler segment too, several auto companies increased the price of the two-wheelers.