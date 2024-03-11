Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara fetching upto 87,000 discounts

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Mar 2024, 14:51 PM
Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹87,000 discounts for its cars like Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz, which are sold through the Nexa premium retail network.

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 87,000 discounts on its Nexa range of passenger vehicles. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is fetching the maximum discount of up to 87,000, while other cars sold through the Nexa retail network like Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Jimny and XL6 too are available with discounts in March 2024.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with up to a 30,000 cash discount, along with up to a 50,000 exchange bonus. Also, the SUV is available with up to 7,000 corporate offers as well. However, there is no offer available for the CNG variant of the SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is fetching up to 57,000 benefits. The premium hatchback is available with a cash discount ranging up to 35,000, while consumers can avail up to 15,000 exchange bonus as well. Besides that, the automaker is also offering up to 7,000 corporate offers to eligible customers. The CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno too are available with benefits of up to 25,000, which include up to 10,000 of cash discount and exchange bonus amounting up to 15,000.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to 62,000 for the Ignis. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with a cash discount of up to 40,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 and a corporate offer amounting up to 7,000. The Baleno-based crossover Fronx and XL6 MPV are fetching benefits of up to 27,000 and 20,000, respectively.

The only mid-size sedan of the Maruti Suzuki, Ciaz is available with up to 60,000 benefits. This includes up to 25,000 of cash discount and up to 25,000 of exchange bonus along with up to 10,000 of corporate offers.

Despite being one of the most hyped SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has not been able to show an impressive sales performance to date. Launched in 2023, this SUV has been witnessing a slumping sales performance every month. In an attempt to boost its retail numbers, Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 53,000 discounts for the Jimny, which include up to 50,000 cash discount and up to 3,000 in corporate offers.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2024, 14:51 PM IST
Baleno Grand Vitara Ignis Baleno Grand Vitara Fronx Maruti Suzuki Ciaz XL6 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki XL6 Ciaz
