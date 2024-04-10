Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Swift prices hiked. Check how much they cost now

  • Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of its flagship SUV Grand Vitara and Swift hatchback by up to 25,000.
Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of the Grand Vitara SUV's Sigma variant by ₹19,000. The SUV comes at a starting price of ₹10.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of the Grand Vitara and Swift models with effect from today (April 10). The carmaker has hiked the price of these vehicles by up to 25,000 as part of its decision to revise prices of models across its lineup this month. Maruti Suzuki had earlier said that it will increase prices of its cars this month due to higher commodity prices and inflation. While the price of the hatchback has been hiked by 25,000, the flagship SUV will cost 19,000 more.

