Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Swift prices hiked. Check how much they cost now

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of the Grand Vitara and Swift models with effect from today (April 10). The carmaker has hiked the price of these vehicles by up to ₹25,000 as part of its decision to revise prices of models across its lineup this month. Maruti Suzuki had earlier said that it will increase prices of its cars this month due to higher commodity prices and inflation. While the price of the hatchback has been hiked by ₹25,000, the flagship SUV will cost 19,000 more.