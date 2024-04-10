Maruti Suzuki has announced price hike for Swift and Grand Vitara

Published Apr 10, 2024

With this price hike, Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback and Grand Vitara SUV have become pricier by up to 25,000

This comes as the first price hike by the auto OEM in this financial year

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has become costlier by up to 25,000

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has become dearer by up to 19,000

The entry-level Sigma variant of Grand Vitara has received the price hike

It is not clear which variant of the hatchback received the price hike

This comes as the latest price hike as in the recent past, Maruti Suzuki cars have become costlier owing to multiple price surges

With this hike, Maruti Suzuki may announce price surges for other models too

Despite this price hike, Maruti Suzuki is hopeful about continued growth momentum
