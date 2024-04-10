With this price hike, Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback and Grand Vitara SUV have become pricier by up to ₹25,000
This comes as the first price hike by the auto OEM in this financial year
The Maruti Suzuki Swift has become costlier by up to ₹25,000
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has become dearer by up to ₹19,000
The entry-level Sigma variant of Grand Vitara has received the price hike
It is not clear which variant of the hatchback received the price hike
This comes as the latest price hike as in the recent past, Maruti Suzuki cars have become costlier owing to multiple price surges
With this hike, Maruti Suzuki may announce price surges for other models too
Despite this price hike, Maruti Suzuki is hopeful about continued growth momentum