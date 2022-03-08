Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched, mileage over 31 kmpkg. Check price here

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG joins the list of other CNG models from the brand that includes Celerio, WagonR etc.

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday has announced the launch of the CNG variant of the Dzire sedan. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is available in two variants - VXI and ZXI, priced at ₹8.14 lakh and ₹8.82 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Dzoire CNG sedan is available for subscription as well.

Maruti Suzuki has said that the Dzire CNG model's monthly subscription fee starts from ₹16,999.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG will compete with rivals like Hyundai Aura CNG and Tata Tigor CNG which sit in the same segment. Also, the CNG variant of Maruti Suzuki Dzire joins the list of other CNG cars from the automaker that includes Celerio, WagonR etc. With the launch of this CNG sedan, Maruti Suzuki now has a total of nine CNG cars in its lineup.

Maruti Suzuki claims the launch of the CNG variant of the Dzire sedan is aligned with the Indian government's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in India's primary energy mix from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030.

CNG is considered a cleaner and greener fuel compared to petrol and diesel. Also, CNG offers better mileage than petrol and diesel. This eventually results in more cost efficiency for the CNG car owners.

In terms of design, the Dzire CNG is the same as its petrol-powered variant. The only change is the addition of the factory fit CNG kit in the boot storage. The CNG kit works with the 1.2-litre K-Series dual-jet dual VVT petrol engine. This engine is in CNG mode and churns out 77 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque. Also, it returns 31.12 km/kg mileage as well.

Speaking about the launch of Dzire CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that with transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfill their mobility requirements.

"Today, we have the largest portfolio of 9 green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19% CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles," he said.

