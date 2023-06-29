Maruti Invicto to Kia Seltos: Cars and bikes to make India debut next week

The month of July promises to be a treat for SUV-lovers in India with as many as three new models, including an electric SUV, set to make debut. From mass market SUVs like Kia Seltos getting a new generation version to Maruti Suzuki stepping into the premium MPV segment with the new Invicto based on Toyota Innova Hycross, there is something for everyone. Even for the bike enthusiasts. Triumph and Bajaj will bring in the recently unveiled Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles while Hero MotoCorp will debut the Harley Davidson X440 motorcycle, its most affordable in the lineup.

Here is a quick look at the cars and bikes to make debut in India in July

Kia Seltos: July 4

Korean auto giant Kia will launch the new generation Seltos in India on July 4. The carmaker has already opened bookings for the new Seltos SUV. One can pre-book the Kia Seltos facelift for ₹25,000. Kia showrooms also confirmed that it is converting existing bookings of the Seltos to the facelifted version due to the high waiting period.

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will come with several design changes which include a redesigned front grille, reworked LED DRLs, and a tweaked taillight. The interior is also expected to get a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Under the hood, Kia will offer the new Seltos with three engine options. There will be the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with manual and iMT gearbox options. Kia is also expected to include the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol that made its debut on Kia Carens. There will also be a 1.5-litre turbo diesel with manual and automatic transmissions.

One of the biggest changes in the new Seltos will be the introduction of ADAS technology. It will offer features like blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), lane-keep assist and more. It will continue to offer six airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), VSM, Hill Assist, Brake Assist, ABS with EBD and more.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: July 5

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Invicto 7-seater premium MPV, based on Toyota Innova HyCross, on July 5. The carmaker has already started accepting bookings for ₹25,000. The new MPV, which will positioned above the XL6, will be sold in just one variant - Strong Hybrid Alpha+. It will be available in just one colour scheme - Nexa Blue.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki will equip the Invicto MPV with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the same unit used in the Innova Hycross hybrid variants. It can generate 181 bhp of power and 188 Nm of peak torque. A 168-cell Nickel Metal Hydride battery will power its electric motor which is capable of producing 206 Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission.

Harley Davidson X440: July 3

Harley Davisdon will introduce its most affordable motorcycle X440 in India on July 3. The American motorcycle maker announced its partnership with Hero MotoCorp in 2021 and the Harley-Davidson X440 is the first product to be co-developed by the two-wheeler giants for the Indian market. It will also be exported to several markets across the globe.

Harley Davidson X440 motorcycle will draw power from a 440 cc single-cylinder engine with oil cooling. The motor is expected to make about 35 bhp and 30 Nm. The bike will come with inverted forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance will come from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The bike will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in MRF Zapper Hyke tyres.

Watch: India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X: July 5

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X motorcycles earlier this week. Both motorcycles, made in India for the world, is being manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its Chakan facility near Pune, Maharashtra. Triumph has already started accepting pre-bookings for both motorcycles online.

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be powered by the all-new 398.15 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The engine is capable of generating 39.5 bhp of power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine will. be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

