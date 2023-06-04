Sonet, Carens boost Kia India's May sales numbers

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 04, 2023

 Kia India has clocked a marginal increase in sales in May 

It sold 24,770 units last month, an increase of around 3% from year-ago period

Sonet emerged as the carmaker's best-selling model last month

It found 8,251 homes across the country last month

 Check product page

It achieved this feat for the second time since its launch

Carens too continued to bolster the Korean automaker's sales

 Kia India delivered 6,367 units of the SUV last month

Only 4,065 units of Seltos were delivered during the period

The carmaker is expected to launch new-gen Seltos later this year
The OEM also exported a total of 6,004 units to other countries. For more...
Click Here