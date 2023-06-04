Sonet, Carens boost Kia India's May sales numbers

Kia India has clocked a marginal increase in sales in May
It sold 24,770 units last month, an increase of around 3% from year-ago period
Sonet emerged as the carmaker's best-selling model last month
It found 8,251 homes across the country last month
It achieved this feat for the second time since its launch
Carens too continued to bolster the Korean automaker's sales
Kia India delivered 6,367 units of the SUV last month
Only 4,065 units of Seltos were delivered during the period
The carmaker is expected to launch new-gen Seltos later this year