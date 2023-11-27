Mahindra's five-door Thar SUV spotted testing again with sunroof

Mahindra and Mahindra's upcoming five-door Thar SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads once again. The bigger version of Mahindra's flagship lifestyle SUV is expected to be launched some time next year. The test mule captured on camera has revealed a few more details about the new Thar which includes some features. When launched, the five-door Thar SUV will take on Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV as one of its key rivals in the segment. Here is a look at what the five-door is likely to offer.

The video of the Mahindra five-door Thar test unit shared on social media shows the SUV with projector LED headlights placed on either side of a redesigned grille. The fog lights, placed on the bumper, are halogen units. At the rear, the five-door Thar is likely to get the square-shaped LED taillight units and a slightly tweaked bumper. The test mule seen in the video is a hard-top unit which will also offer an electric sunroof, a first in the segment if it makes it to the production version of the SUV. Earlier spy shots have revealed that the sunroof will be a single-pane unit.

The interior of the five-door Thar SUV will come with several changes as well, including updated features. The new Thar is expected to be offered with the same 8-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system that Mahindra offers in the Scorpio-N SUV. The bigger Thar is also likely to get new features like wireless phone charging and dual-zone climate control among others. Regular features like digital driver display, roof-mounted speakers, steering-mounted controls, wireless connectivity and more. Safety features coul include six airbags, parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC) among others.

Watch: Mahindra Thar 2020 First Drive Review

Under the hood, Mahindra is likely to use the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines for the five-door Thar SUV. The 2.2-litre mHawk 130 CRDe diesel can generate kicks out 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm torque. The 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi petrol is capable of churning out 150 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm torque. However, the power output could be slightly different for five--door Thar. Both engines are likely to come mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Mahindra is expected to offer the five--door Thar with both 4WD system as well as rear-wheel drive technology.

