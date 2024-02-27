Mahindra five-door Thar SUV India launch timeline revealed. Check details

Mahindra and Mahindra has confirmed the launch timeline of its upcoming five-door version of the Thar SUV. During a meeting on Monday, the carmaker announced that the larger Thar SUV will hit the Indian roads by some time in the middle of this year. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO at Mahindra and Mahindra, said that the five-door Thar is slated to be introduced during the second quarter of 2024 and will be sold along with the current generation three-door Thar SUV.

Mahindra has been testing the five-door Thar SUV for the past several months ahead of its launch. Several details of the upcoming five-door Thar SUV have already been revealed through its test mules. During the meeting, Jejurikar said that the new Thar ‘will launch sometime in the middle of this calendar year.’ When launched, the five-door Thar will take on the likes of Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle SUV segment.

Mahindra five-door Thar: Design

Mahindra five-door Thar SUV will be positioned above the standard three-door Thar sold currently. It will come with a new set of circular LED headlamps that will use a projector setup. The grille is also expected to be revised slightly and there will be a new set of alloy wheels on offer. At the rear, there will still be a side-hinged tailgate with the spare wheel mounted. However, the LED tail lamps have new elements. Interestingly, Mahindra has positioned the rear door handles vertically, near the C-pillar.

Mahindra five-door Thar: Interior

The interior design of the five-door Thar will mostly stay similar to the three-door version. However, the dashboard will now be finished in a new dual-tone theme for a more up-market feel. The biggest change will be the new larger touchscreen infotainment system that just debuted on the XUV400 Pro. It will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Mahindra five-door Thar: Engines

Under the hood, the five-door Thar will be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 2.2-litre diesel engine. The same set of engines are already offered on other Mahindra SUVs like the 3-door Thar, Scorpio-N and the XUV700. However, it is expected that Mahindra will retune the engines to suit the weight and characteristics of the five-door Thar.

