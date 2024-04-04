Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different

Lexus India's latest addition to the NX 350h line-up is the NX 350h Overtrail. The new model will be available at Lexus Guest Experience Centres across the country priced at ₹71,17,000 ex-showroom. It comes with a few cosmetic changes that help the SUV with its road presence. There is a new exclusive colour scheme for the Overtrail version which is called Moon Desert.