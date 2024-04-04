Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Lexus India's latest addition to the NX 350h line-up is the NX 350h Overtrail. The new model will be available at Lexus Guest Experience Centres across the country priced at ₹71,17,000 ex-showroom. It comes with a few cosmetic changes that help the SUV with its road presence. There is a new exclusive colour scheme for the Overtrail version which is called Moon Desert.
The exterior now gets blacked-out treatment. So, the spindle grille, door mirrors, door frame, roof rails and door handles are now finished in black. The NX 350h runs on higher profile tyres which should help in ride quality and they wrap alloy wheels that are finished in matte black. There is also extra ground clearance and Adaptive Variable Suspension.