Lexus launches limited-edition LC 500h in India at 2.15 crore

Lexus launches limited-edition LC 500h in India at ₹2.15 crore2 min read . 03 Mar 2021
- The Lexus LC 500h gets carbon-fibre roof and rear air wing spoiler inspired by air racing that helps it achieve greater steering responsiveness and stability.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lexus India has launched a limited-edition model of its sports coupe - the LC 500h - in India at a starting price of ₹2.15 crore. The company says that the coupe's highlight is its refined aerodynamic performance.
The grand-touring coupe's special edition features aviation-inspired design language borrowing from an earlier partnership between air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus engineers that helped him win the 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Championships. A team consisting of the same engineers worked on the design of the Lexus LC 500h.
The vehicle gets carbon-fibre roof and rear air wing spoiler inspired by air racing that helps it achieve greater steering responsiveness and stability. Carbon-fibre accents run throughout the vehicle along with other accessories.
(Also read | Lexus introduces new variant of its luxury sedan LS 500H)
In order to evoke the image of a bird, the sports coupe gets black ornamentation on garnish, grille, rear wing and wheels so as to to create a sharp and taut impression. It has been made available in three exterior colours - White Nova Glass Flake, Sonic Silver, and Black.
On the inside, the cabin boasts of black Alcantara-trimmed sport seats that feature elegant Saddle Tan accents and seat belts. The steering wheel and shift lever are also accented in black Alcantara trim and a carbon-fiber scuff plate accents the doors. The LC's silhouette and the exclusive badgings that read 'LC Limited Edition' and 'LEXUS' have been integrated by a carbon-fiber scuff plate, enhancing the look.
(Also read | Lexus LS 500H: The coolest car I may never buy)
Lexus says that the vehicle has been equipped with 21-inch black forged-alloy wheels that help in creating lower drag co-efficient but provide the same level of rigidity. The coupe continues to source power from the 3.5-litre, six-cylinder hybrid engine. "With its bold, aviation-inspired design language, (Lexus is) confident that (the limited-edition LC 500h) will be well received by the discerning guests who value and appreciate the quality of finer things in life," said PB Venugopal, President of Lexus India.
1 min read . 03 Mar 2021
2 min read . 03 Mar 2021