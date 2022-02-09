Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Cars Latest Q7 or the top of the line Q8? Here's which SUV Audi wants you to buy

Latest Q7 or the top of the line Q8? Here's which SUV Audi wants you to buy

As long as it is all in the family, Audi India is pleased but should you opt for the latest Q7 or stretch a bit more for the sportier Q8, the flagship SUV?
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 09 Feb 2022, 10:38 AM
The Audi Q7 and Q8 SUVs sit on the top of the SUV pyramid for the German brand.

The 2022 Audi Q7 was officially launched in the Indian market at 80 lakh (introductory, ex showroom) on Thursday. The return of the Q7 - it was previously discontinued when India transitioned to BS 6 emission norms, underlines Audi India's focus on SUVs here even as it remains confident of maintaining the balance between these and the sedan body type.

But the latest Q7, complete with its petrol engine, now returns not as the flagship SUV from Audi because that crown is worn by the Q8 which was launched in January of 2020. While the price difference between the two Audi SUVs is obvious, there are also unique elements and highlights that Audi says will appeal to different set of luxury SUV buyers.

Speaking to HT Auto recently, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, explained that both Q7 and Q8 promise a generous dollop of luxury but also have their own respective strengths. “The Q8 is a sportier looking vehicle and has a distinct personality. It has a sportier drive trait as well," he explains. “The Q7 on the other hand is a seven-seater vehicle which is likely to be preferred by buyers with larger families."

While both SUVs come packed with a plethora of features, Dhillon says that it is the Q8 that is tailor-made for being driven while the Q7 offers a more planted ride experience for more number of occupants.

The 3-litre V6 TFSI engine in the latest Q7 is the same that is also found under the hood of the Q8, apart form the A8. But it is the Q8 which gets sportier bits visual bits, apart from a bit more power at 340 bhp. It is also ever so slightly quicker to the 100 kmph mark at 5.6 seconds as against Q7's 5.9 seconds.

But while personal preferences - and budget - would primarily dictate which Audi Q model is eventually chosen by a buyer, the German brand is confident that it will be able to cater to the evolving needs and expectations of Indian buyers. “We are confident of a positive 2022 and are ready to bring in a mix of niche and volume products to the market, and ensure full-year availability," says Dhillon.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2022, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Q8 Audi Q7 Q8 Q7 Audi Audi India
