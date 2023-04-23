Copyright © HT Media Limited
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the new Range Rover Sport SV will be revealed on May 31. The successor to Range Rover Sport SVR will initially come with a limited-edition specification and will be offered by invitation only. The company is touting it to be the fastest and the most technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever.

Screengrab from the teaser video of Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV.
