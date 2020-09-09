Land Rover Defender SUV gets plug-in hybrid variant and diesel variants

Land Rover has come up with an advanced new Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) model – the P400e – for the Defender SUV. It is capable of running in all-electric mode with zero tailpipe emissions for up to 27 miles, including off-road where the immediate torque from the electric motor makes Defender even more capable.

Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 300PS and a 105kW electric motor powered by a 19.2kWh battery, the P400e provides a combined output of 404PS from its advanced PHEV powertrain.

The Defender P400e produces as little as 74g/km of CO2 and is capable of up to 85.3mpg (3.3l/100km). Alongside impressive fuel economy and emissions figures, the Defender P400e has a 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and will reach a top speed of 209kmph.

Standard on all Defender P400e models are 20-inch alloy wheels, Electronic Air Suspension and a charging port located on the left-hand side of the vehicle. All PHEV variants come with a Mode 3 charging cable as standard, while an optional Mode 2 cable is also available. The Mode 3 charging cable enables charging to 80 per cent in two hours, while charging via a Mode 2 cable will take around seven hours to charge to 80 per cent – perfect for home charging overnight. Using a 50kW rapid charger, the P400e charges to 80 per cent capacity in 30 minutes.

The Defender P400e is available with the option of five or six seats, standard three-zone climate control, Privacy Glass and Solar Attenuating Glass. Specific to the PHEV variant is regenerative braking, a key technological component in achieving impressive fuel economy, recuperating energy lost under deceleration and braking and sending it back into the battery pack.

The PHEV powertrain brings off-road capabilities too. The linear torque delivery enabled by the electric motor and smooth, powerful petrol engine combine for ultimate flexibility, working seamlessly with the advanced systems that make Defender the toughest and most durable Land Rover.

Defender offers high and low range off-road capabilities in full electric mode, alongside delivering off-road geometry for a plug-in hybrid vehicle, ensuring Defender’s immense capability is shared across all engine and powertrain options.

The new X-Dynamic features a tough exterior design and unique interior fittings.

Alongside the new P400e, Land Rover’s powerful and efficient in-line six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine joins the range. It promises enhanced torque delivery, smooth responses and improved fuel economy thanks to its Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology and a new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.

Sitting at the top of the range, the D300 delivers enhanced power and torque, with 300PS and 650Nm of torque, providing a 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds for the Defender 90. The higher torque figure means the Defender D300 provides effortless performance both on and off-road, perfectly fitting Defender’s tough character.

Besides the PHEV and diesel variants, Land Rover has also introduced a new X-Dynamic trim that expands the choice of specifications in the Defender range. The X-Dynamic gets a suite of enhancements to deliver a tougher look and feel, courtesy of exterior accents, including Silicon Satin front and rear skid pans, with matching grille bar and badging plus Rear Recovery Loops in Satin Black. All alloy wheels come in Satin Dark Grey/Gloss Black finish, alongside Narvik Black mirror caps, window decals and lower sill and wheel arch cladding.