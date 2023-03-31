Lamborghini Revuelto with 1,000 hp is Aventador's successor: 5 Things to know

Lamborghini has always had the most iconic flagship models in its line-up. There was the Miura which was replaced by Countach, then came the Diablo, then it was replaced by Murciélago and the most recent flagship for the manufacturer was Aventador. After roaring for more than ten years, Lamborghini has announced the iconic Aventador's replacement. It is called Revuelto and here are five things that you should know about it.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Exterior

The exterior design has always been an important factor for Lamborghinis. The Revuelto is no different. It has an aggressive, low-slung stance with cuts and creases and people would be able to immediately identify it as a Lamborghini. There are Y-elements throughout the exterior which the manufacturer has started to use on its new vehicles. The LED Daytime Running Lamps, the alloy wheel design and the LED tail lamps are in a Y-shape motif.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Interior

The interior of the Revuelto is also new. It also has some Y-shaped elements. There is more legroom, headroom and space to store stuff. The steering wheel is also all-new. It is a multi-functional unit with dials and buttons to control various functions of the vehicle.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Hybrid Powertrain

Lamborghini is known for its iconic naturally aspirated V12 engine. Thankfully, the brand was able to retain the V12 and it has a screaming redline of 9,500 rpm. The engine produces 813 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 725 Nm at 6,750 rpm. Being a new engine, it weighs 218 kg which is 17 kg lighter than the V12 on the Aventador. The gearbox on duty is a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, it is positioned transversely which means it is positioned behind the engine.

The engine also gets a plug-in hybrid system. So, there are three electric motors, two in the front and one at the rear. This makes Lamborghini Revuelto all-wheel drive and there is also torque vectoring on offer. There is no traditional reverse gear so it is handled by the electric motors in the front.

The total power output stands at 1,015 hp. Lamborghini Revuelto has a top speed of over 350 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Aerodynamics

Lamborghini's priority was to combine high downforce and minimise drag. There is a new active rear wing and new actuators. The wing can position itself in different positions depending on the driving mode and dynamics of the car. There is a front splitter that helps in increasing the weight on the front end. The exhausts were pushed up so that there is space for that massive diffuser. At the rear end, the two NACA ducts located in front of the rear wheels collect flow from the underbody and direct it to the rear brake cooling duct.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Chassis

Lamborghini has developed a new chassis which they call “monofuselage". It is inspired by the aviation industry and is made up of carbon fibre. The structure is 10 per cent lighter and 25 per cent stiffer when compared to Aventador's chassis. Lamborghini is also using carbon fibre for the front cone structure whereas, on Aventador, it was made up of aluminium. This means that the front frame is 20 per cent lighter than that of the Aventador.

