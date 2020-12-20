Lamborghini reveals SC20 open-top track car by Squadra Corse

Lamborghini Squadra Corse has revealed the SC20 - a unique open-top track car approved for road use. The second one-off engineered by the company's motor sport department and designed by Centro Stile, the SC20 combines aerodynamic solutions taken from racing Lamborghinis.

The track car incorporates unprecedented lines and exclusive details. Its carbon fiber body has been polished and slicked down by hand so as to deliver optimal airflow for performance as well as to ensure comfortable open-air driving at high speeds for the occupants.

The sport car's front splitter has been framed by two fins and the air intakes on the front hood are inspired by those on the Huracán GT3 EVO while its sculpted body sides are inspired by the Essenza SCV12. The muscular rear of the car has been topped by a large carbon fiber wing that can be set in three different positions: Low, Medium and High Load.

The SC20 by Lamborghini Squadra Corse

The SC20 has been created following wishes of the customer who has been involved in the project from the very first drawings of the car. Thus, it features exclusive details starting from the body colors on a Bianco Fu (white) base. Blu Cepheus (blue) livery stands out on this base. Similar shade is found on the inside, alternating with Nero Cosmus (black) and Bianco Leda (white).

The passenger compartment features visible carbon fiber used on the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, center console and steering wheel trim, in addition to the monocoque. The element has also been used on the shells of the seats that are upholstered in Alcantara and leather. Solid aluminium has been used for the door handles. The air vents have been created using 3D printing technology.

Interior of the Lamborghini SC20

The SC20 is powered by Lamborghini’s flagship V12: the 6,498 cm3 aspirated twelve-cylinder engine that delivers 770 CV at 8,500 rpm and develops 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. This is mated to the optimized seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox.

The goal behind creating the SC20 was to build a unique vehicle, extreme in its design and performance, incorporating unprecedented lines and exclusive details. "The SC20 is a combination of sophisticated engineering, Italian craftsmanship, sportiness and advanced design," says Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.