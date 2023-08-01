Lamborghini could hit 10,000 sales milestone in 2023, says CEO

Lamborghini could reach a new sales milestone by selling 10,000 cars in 2023, said its CEO Stephan Winkelmann. The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer has registered a rise in profit and revenues in the first half of this year. Buoyed by that success, Lamborghini's head honcho believes the company would set new sales benchmarks this year, reported Reuters.

A subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, the Italian company has sold 5,341 units of sports cars between January and June this year, up 4.9 per cent compared to the same period last year. The largest chunk of the total global sales came from the US, with 1,625 units sold in the North American country. Now, based on that sales performance, the automaker is aiming to reach the 10,000 units sales milestone by the end of this year. However, Winkelmann has reportedly accepted that it is not easy to make such forecasts due to uncertainties in the market, considering the fact that the volatility in the raw material and microchip supply chain is not over yet. But, he also added that setting a target of selling 10,000 cars this year is a feasible goal.

Winkelmann also reportedly said that selling 10,000 cars this year is not something the company is obliged to achieve but it is important to show the health of the company. Also, it will show how the customers are willing to buy Lamborghini cars.

The Urus SUV has been a highly successful model in the history of the automaker. Keeping on the high demand and sales volume of the SUV, Lamborghini has in recent years expanded its production output. In 2022 alone, the SUV sold more than 9,200 units across the world.

Meanwhile, Lamborghini is investing heavily in electrified models including plug-in hybrid cars and fully electric models. The automaker plans to launch the first-ever pure electric car in 2028, which would come in the form of a 2+2 grand tourer.

