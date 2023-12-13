Kia Sonet facelift SUV to break cover tomorrow: What to expect

Kia India is all set to drive in the new Sonet sub-compact SUV to the country tomorrow. The Korean auto giant will be holding the world premiere of the 2024 Sonet SUV at an event in Delhi on December 14. The new Sonet will come with several changes in its exterior design as well as the interiors. Kia will also introduce new features in the SUV which will renew its rivalry with the likes of Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Hyundai Venue among others in the segment. Ahead of the global unveiling, key details about the upcoming Sonet SUV have already been revealed.

Kia has been sharing teaser images and videos of the upcoming Sonet facelift SUV for the past few days. In its latest avatar, the Sonet will be loaded with changes and features that are alike the 2023 Seltos SUV, Kia's best-selling model in India which launched in July this year. Sonet, Kia's second best-seller, will undergo its first major update since the SUV made its India debut back in September 2020. Here is a look at what to expect from the Sonet facelift SUV.

Kia Sonet facelift: Exterior

Kia will tweak the look of the Sonet SUV with key changes to elements like its light setup. According to the teaser videos shared by the carmaker, the SUV will come with an updated front face with parametric grille. It will be flanked by a new set of LED headlights and DRL units. At the sides, the SUV will get redesigned alloy wheels which will measure 16 inches. At the rear, the LED taillights will also be updated.Kia will introduce connected LED strip at the rear, just like the new Seltos.

According to a leaked video shared on YouTube, the new Sonet will come with 10 colour options besides a matte edition. It will get the new Pewter Olive exterior colour theme like Seltos.

Kia Sonet facelift: Interior

The cabin of the new Kia Sonet will also boast of several changes. It is expected to come with dual-tone interior theme, along with updated upholstery. While the overall setup inside is going to be largely similar to the outgoing version, expect a few tweaks, especially on the dashboard and centre console which will house new screens and other features.

Kia Sonet facelift: Features

Kia will introduce a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the same one offered with the new Seltos SUV, on the new Sonet. The digital driver display will also be updated. Kia will offer Sonet with level-1 ADAS technology. The carmaker is expected to offer around 10 ADAS features including collision warning, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control among others. It is likely to be the same ADAS pack Kia offers with the latest version of Seltos SUV. The new Sonet will also offer 360 degree camera, ventilated front seats, three traction control modes, electrically-adjustable driver seat among other features.

Kia Sonet facelift: Engine, transmission

Under the hood, the new Kia Sonet will come with the same set of petrol and diesel engines. Spread across six trims, the Sonet will offer three engine options, including the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. This engine will come mated to either Kia's six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT gearbox options. The 1.0-litre unit, the smallest to be offered with the new Sonet, is capable of generating 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Kia is also going to continue with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as well.

Kia Sonet facelift: Price expectation

The outgoing Sonet SUV comes at a starting price of ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The price goes up to ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the starting price of the new Sonet to start from around ₹7.50-lakh mark. The price of the top-end version, equipped with ADAS, is likely to cross ₹15-lakh bracket.

