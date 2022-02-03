HT Auto
Home Cars Kia India exports more than one lakh Seltos and Sonet SUVs in 91 countries

Kia India exports more than one lakh Seltos and Sonet SUVs in 91 countries

Seltos and Sonet are the two flagship SUVs from the Korean carmaker in India. Kia India has been exporting these two SUVs to more than 90 countries since its India debut 29 months ago.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 11:22 AM
Kia India has exported more than one lakh units of Seltos and Sonet SUVs across the world in just 29 months of the Korean carmaker's India debut.
Kia India has exported more than one lakh units of Seltos and Sonet SUVs across the world in just 29 months of the Korean carmaker's India debut.

Kia India has exported more than one lakh units of Seltos and Sonet SUVs across the world in just 29 months of the Korean carmaker's India debut. The carmaker has announced today that it has reached the milestone by exporting the two SUVs to more than 90 countries.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Kia India issued a statement today saying the Korean carmaker has registered 1 lakh vehicles in exports since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019. It said that the carmaker has exported a total of 1,01,734 vehicles since its India debut up till January this year. The 91 countries where Seltos and Sonet SUVs were exported during this period were in the regions of Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and Asia-Pacific.

Seltos SUV appears to be a more popular product globally than the sub-compact Sonet SUV. Kia said the share of exports of Seltos and Sonet stands at 77 percent and 23 percent respectively.

In 2021, Kia India exported 46,261 units of Seltos and Sonet, registering a 23percent growth year-on-year in exports. Kia said it also became the number one utility vehicle exporter in the country, with a market share of over 25 percent. It also ranks third in the overall passenger vehicle segment with a market share of close to 9 percent.

Tae-Jin- Park, MD & CEO at Kia India said, "India is a strategic geography for Kia Corporation, not only in terms of sales but also in terms of developing India as a manufacturing and export hub. To meet the world's growing demand for SUVs, our hi-tech Anantapur plant has become one of the most critical production hubs for compact and medium-sized SUVs. We are extremely pleased that our India-centric models, Seltos and Sonet, have performed admirably in international market; highlighting the fact that our Indian products are truly global in nature. We are now excited to continue building on this positive momentum with India manufacturing facility being the mother plant for Carens, serving the world."

Kia is all set to drive in its fourth product to India in the form of a three-row RV Carens. The launch of the six- and seven-seater vehicle will take place later this month.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Seltos Sonet Kia Seltos Kia Sonet Kia Kia India Kia exports Seltos exports Sonet exports Kia Carens Carens
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Top 10 SUVs sold in India in January: Tata threatens Hyundai's dominance
Top 10 SUVs sold in India in January: Tata threatens Hyundai's dominance
Want to buy an electric car? Here are all the price-wise options for you
Want to buy an electric car? Here are all the price-wise options for you
Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January
Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January
GoZero Mobility aims expansion in North East India, plans to invest $1 million
GoZero Mobility aims expansion in North East India, plans to invest $1 million
2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights
2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city