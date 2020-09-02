Jeep Wrangler to go hybrid this December

FCA is betting big on electrification. After the Jeep Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe, the company is all-set to electrify its legendary Wrangler SUV. The Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is going to debut tomorrow and the company will also revive its Wagoneer brand alongside the Wrangler.

That said, global launch of the new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid (PHEV) has been slated to take place in December this year. The hybrid Wrangler will be made available across several international markets including the USA. On the other hand, whether or not the SUV comes to India isn't confirmed yet.

On the outside, the Wrangler 4xe gets almost identical looks as its traditionally fueled counterparts. Goes without saying that the key differentiators will be its charging port integrated right below the A-Pillar and the 4xe badging in blue. Save for these visual tweaks, every inch on the car remains unchanged.

(Also Read: 2022 Jeep Compass spotted for the first time with tablet-style screen)

As far as powertrain details and specifications go, the car is expected to be launched with a 3.6-litre V6 engine which will work in conjunction with the new PHEV setup. On the other hand, if the company opts for the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder iteration, chances of it arriving on the Indian soil will be more likely. For the record, the SUV is already sold in India with the 2.0-litre engine. The company has announced in the past that it has already sold out the first batch of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in India.

(Also Read: FCA introduces Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition)

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most famous off-roaders in the world. In India, it is sold in the five-door iteration as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).