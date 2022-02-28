Jeep India launches Compass Trailhawk, available at 30.72 lakh

Jeep India has launched the all-new Jeep Compass Trailhawk at a price tag of ₹30.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes as an off-road-focused version of the Jeep Compass. As Jeep India claims, the Compass Trailhawk has been fine-tuned to provide the best blend of on-road and off-road ride comfort and handling.

Based on the standard Jeep Compass, the Trailhawk variant gets some distinctive styling elements and features. This SUV comes with sleek LED headlamps and a revised front grille. It gets anti-glare graphics on the bonnet making it distinctive. The SUV also gets a completely blacked-out front bumper with a chunky silver-coloured bash plate, black alloy wheels and black plastic claddings on wheel arches and door sills.

It sports a dual-tone colour scheme with a black roof and pillars. At the rear, its tailgate comes with a special 4x4 badge distinguishing it from the standard Jeep Compass. Other design elements include red highlights at rear bumpers in the tow hook.

Inside the cabin, the Jeep Compass comes with a premium feel. It gets the same dashboard and upholstery as the standard Compass. Based on the top-spec S trim, the Compass Trailhawk comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera. The cabin comes with an all-black theme with leather upholstery and contrast red stitching on seats, door trims and dashboard.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets power from a 2.0-litre diesel powertrain that produces 170 hp and 350 Nm. This engine comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

