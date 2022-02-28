Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Jeep India Launches Compass Trailhawk, Available At 30.72 Lakh

Jeep India launches Compass Trailhawk, available at 30.72 lakh

Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes as a more off-road focused variant of the SUV.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 08:51 AM
The new Jeep Compass Trailhawk is based on the standard Compass SUV. (Representational image)

Jeep India has launched the all-new Jeep Compass Trailhawk at a price tag of 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes as an off-road-focused version of the Jeep Compass. As Jeep India claims, the Compass Trailhawk has been fine-tuned to provide the best blend of on-road and off-road ride comfort and handling.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Compass
1368 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc|Electric|Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 24.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: ‘Not happy with the volumes in India’: Jeep CEO)

Based on the standard Jeep Compass, the Trailhawk variant gets some distinctive styling elements and features. This SUV comes with sleek LED headlamps and a revised front grille. It gets anti-glare graphics on the bonnet making it distinctive. The SUV also gets a completely blacked-out front bumper with a chunky silver-coloured bash plate, black alloy wheels and black plastic claddings on wheel arches and door sills.

It sports a dual-tone colour scheme with a black roof and pillars. At the rear, its tailgate comes with a special 4x4 badge distinguishing it from the standard Jeep Compass. Other design elements include red highlights at rear bumpers in the tow hook.

Inside the cabin, the Jeep Compass comes with a premium feel. It gets the same dashboard and upholstery as the standard Compass. Based on the top-spec S trim, the Compass Trailhawk comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera. The cabin comes with an all-black theme with leather upholstery and contrast red stitching on seats, door trims and dashboard.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets power from a 2.0-litre diesel powertrain that produces 170 hp and 350 Nm. This engine comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 08:46 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep India Jeep Jeep Compass Trailhawk Jeep Compass
Related Stories
Dealer level pre-launch bookings of 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk start in India
24 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched, price starts at 5.39 lakh
25 Feb 2022
This Tata Nano, modified as helicopter, is 2-lakh ride on rent for weddings
21 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched at a starting price of 6.35 lakh
24 Feb 2022
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, with plug-in hybrid version, makes debut
22 Feb 2022
Honda Activa scooter now available with limited period 5,000 cashback offer
26 Feb 2022
BMW Group launches all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India, promises 270 km range
24 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS