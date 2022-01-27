Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India

Under the hood, the Range Rover SV will be powered by a new 4.4-litre Twin Turbo petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 523 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 750 Nm. There is also the choice to pick the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel which has an output of 346 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that bookings for the new Range Rover SV SUV in India has started from today. The SUV, which has already been introduced in global markets, will now be available for Indian customers as well.

The 2022 Range Rover SV comes with several customisation options, which include exclusive design themes, details and material.

The SUV, developed by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations, will be available in both Standard and Long Wheelbase versions. This also includes a five-seat configuration for the Long Wheelbase version for the first time.

Under the hood, the Range Rover SV will be powered by a new 4.4-litre Twin Turbo petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 523 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 750 Nm. There is also the choice to pick the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel which has an output of 346 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The New Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality."

Land Rover will allow Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase customers to have the choice of customising their SUV with four-seat SV Signature Suite which will have an electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator. The Range Rover SV models are also available with 13.1-inch entertainment screens for rear passengers, which are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover.

The design of the Range Rover SV has been upgraded with a new front bumper and a five-bar grille. Materials used to build the vehicle include smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods and lustrous plated metals. Customers can also choose how their wheels will look like depending on powertrain and design theme. Range Rover SV offers choice of 12 different wheels, all measuring 23 inches. The designs include forged Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss alloy wheels.

