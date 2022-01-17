Jaguar I-Pace breaches 50,000 unit sales milestone, 2021 sales plummets

Jaguar I-Pace SUV's share in Jaguar's total sales volume was 11.6 per cent last year, as compared to more than 16 per cent in 2019 and 2020.

British luxury carmaker Jaguar has reported that its first-ever all-electric SUV I-Pace has breached the 50,000 units sales milestone globally since inception.

The SUV witnessed a challenging sales performance in 2021 with 9,970 units sold, down 39 per cent from 16,457 units registered in 2020.

The pure electric SUV recorded 17,355 units in the year 2019. Also, this was the first time since 2018 when Jaguar I-Pace's yearly sales slumped below the 10,000 units mark.

The British luxury car marquee owned by Tata Motors has claimed that the average share of the electric SUV in Jaguar's total sales volume was 11.6 per cent last year, as compared to more than 16 per cent in 2019 and 2020. Overall, in 2021 Jaguar I-Pace sales were pretty flat, between 2,230 and 2,650 sales per quarter.

The year 2021 was pretty challenging for Jaguar Land Rover as a whole brand. The automaker reported a 1.2 per cent YoY sales decline last year to 420,856 units with Jaguar selling 86,270 units and Land Rover retailing 334,586 units. While Jaguar reported a 15.8 per cent decline in sales in 2021 as compared to its 2020 numbers, Land Rover recorded a 3.4 per cent YoY growth.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Jaguar alone witnessed an almost 49 per cent decline in sales to 14,407 units. The auto company attributes this poor sales performance to the semiconductor shortage that impacted the global automobile industry, despite strong demand.

The automaker hopes the supply chain disruption would improve in 2022 resulting in an improving sales picture. As the automaker claims, it has started to see some improvement in chip supply and wholesale volumes as well compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

