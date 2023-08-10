Brezza to Exter: These 10 were India's best-selling SUVs in July

Maruti and Hyundai lead the SUV race with as many as three models each
Maruti Brezza led the SUV race with 16,543 units sold in July
Hyundai Creta, which recently received a new edition, came second with 14,062 units sold
Fronx, Maruti's latest SUV, has also climbed up the charts quick to secure third place with 13,220 units
Tata Nexon has dropped to fourth place on the list of SUVs with 12,349 units sold
Punch, Tata's smallest SUV, was not too far behind. It found 12,019 hommes in India last month
Mahindra's flagship Scorpio SUV, which includes the new Scorpio-N too, found 10,522 homes in July
At number 6 is Hyundai Venue, rival to Brezza and Nexon, with 10,062 units sold
Kia Seltos SUV, which was recently updated with several changes, is placed 8th with 9,740 units sold
Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, was placed 9th on the list as it found 9,079 takers
Hyundai Exter completes the list clocking 7,000 units in its debut month