Asia's first hybrid car is under development, all set to rule Indian skies

As the flying car manufacturer claims, once transformed into reality, this fully autonomous hybrid-electric VTOL vehicle will be capable of accomodating two passengers. It will be powered by a co-axial quad-rotor system that draws energy from eight BLDC motors that come with eight fixed pitch propellers. The vehicle will use biofuel for powering the motors.

This flying car can take off with a maximum weight of 1,300 kg. It can fly up to 60 minutes at a top speed of 120 kmph. In terms of range, the flying car can fly up to 100 km without refuelling. It can fly at a maximum height of 3,000 ft from ground level.

The manufacturer claims that in case one rotor of the flying car fails, other worker motors and propellers can safely land the aircraft.

With the city roads becoming increasingly congested, the sky could be a new route for commuting. Urban transportation experts have been advocating for such possibilities.

The flying cars can equally run on roads and fly in the sky. This would result in more convenience for the transportation sector with reduced time and lower congestion on roads as well. Even ride-sharing and ride-hailing platform like Uber has been mulling the idea of introducing flying car fleet for the future transport system.

Among the conventional auto giants, South Korean automaker Hyundai too has demonstrated such a concept where flying cars would be used for city commuting.