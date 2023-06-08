Copyright © HT Media Limited
India-spec Mercedes G- Class Adventure Edition, AMG line launched. Check prices

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched the updated G-Class in the country in two exclusive variants - G 400d ‘Adventure Edition’ and G 400d ‘AMG Line’. The G-Class Adventure Edition is configured for the Indian market with four exclusive colours while the AMG Line os targeted specifically for those looking for a top-end performance SUV from the German brand. Bookings for the model has now been opened.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 12:28 PM
While the Mercedes G-Class AMG Line (top) is meant for sheer performance and athletic aesthetics, the G-Class Adventure Edition is at its best when its taming the wild.

Mercedes has announced that while bookings for the G-Class SUV has been opened, deliveries will commence from Q4 of this year and that it will be based on exclusive allocations for the market here because of a high demand for the model. This is also what is prompting the German luxury brand to focus on building its top-end vehicle portfolio further and the company has already also launched two performance vehicles this year - GT 63 S E Performance and the AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet. But the updated G-Class will continue to have a place of very high prominence. “We’ve launched the G 400d in two distinct lifestyle and adventure avatars, adding to the appeal of this iconic vehicle," said Lance Bennett, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India.

The two variants of the new G-Class are targeting distinct set of elite and very niche buyers. While the G-Class Adventure Edition is meant for those who are off-road driving enthusiasts and have a panache for taming the wilderness, the G 400d AMG Line is tailored for performance and athletic appearance courtesy AMG exterior styling and AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels.

G 400d Adventure Edition: Special HighlightsG 400 d AMG Line: Special Highlights
  
Roof rack with C profile railsUnderguard in silver, 20-inch standard alloy wheels
Removable ladder at the rear with anti-slip coatingBurmester surround sound system
Logo projector in the outside mirrorSliding sunroof
Roof luggage rackAmbient lighting in 64 colors
Manufaktur Logo PackageWidescreen cockpit.
PROFESSIONAL Line exterior package 
18-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in silver 
Door handle with embossed logo 
4 exclusive colors with 25 total colour options 
  

The Mercedes G-Class traces its roots back to 1979 and has made a mark for itself courtesy its robust durability across terrain challenges. day. All‐wheel drive, differential locks with 100 percent locking effect and the robust ladder frame have been part of the G-Class since the beginning. The iconic round head lights, exposed spare wheel on the side-hinged rear door, angular silhoutte - all help to make the model stand out from the crowd and its own siblings as well. Powering the latest G-Class is an in-line six-cylinder diesel engine with an output of 330 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

Mercedes G-Class: Off-road capabilities
 
241 mm ground clearance
Slope climbing ability of up to 100% on suitable surfaces
45 degrees maximum gradeability
700 mm maximum fording depth in water and mud passages
35 degrees maximum sliding slope angle
30.9 degrees maximum approach angle
29.9 degrees maximum departure angle
25.7 degrees maximum breakover angle
 

The off-road capabilities of the Mercedes G-Class is primarily highlighted by a stable ladder frame made of steel that has up to 3.4 mm. A unique ‘G Mode’ gets activated automatically when one of the three differential locks has been activated or when the LOW Range is engaged. This mode helps adapts the adjustable damping of the chassis, the steering, and also the accelerator characteristic to ensure superior control on challenging terrain.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: G-Class Mercedes Mercedes-Benz
