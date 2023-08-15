Dzire to Verna: Five Indian cars that are loved across the world

India has emerged as the third largest auto industry in the world in 2022, beating countries like Germany and Japan. With more than four million vehicles sold between April 2022 and March 2023, India is steadily emerging as the world's major auto hub for global carmakers. Cars made in India are now getting popular across the world as exports have also risen in the past few years. Here are five cars, made in India, that are loved in other countries too.

Maruti Dzire

The sub-compact sedan has been one of the most consistent performers for Maruti Suzuki over the years. Launched back in 2016 in its current generation, the Dzire is popular among buyers, both in the personal and commercial space. It is the top model, made in India, to be exported to other countries. Maruti Suzuki sold 48,047 units of the Dzire in other countries in the last financial year. In India, it remains the best-selling sedan, thanks to its popularity in the commercial vehicle space. It rivals the likes of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura among others.

Maruti Baleno

Baleno is one of the best-selling hatchback in India. According to export data, it is also the second largest model to be exported to other countries too. Maruti Suzuki exported 45,332 units of the hatchback between April 2022 and March this year. The carmaker launched the Baleno facelift last year with several updates.

Under the hood, the Baleno comes powered with a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It is capable of churning out 88 bhp power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine also comes with an AGS gearbox. Maruti Suzuki also offers the Baleno with CNG technology as well.

Maruti Swift

Swift hatchback, which is expected to receive a facelift soon, is the third largest model to be exported to other countries. In the last financial year, Maruti Suzuki exported 32,862 units of the hatchback. The small hatchback is offered in both petrol and CNG variants. Under the hood is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated DualJet, K-Series engine. It produces 87.7 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power and torque figures fall down to 75 bhp and 98 Nm.

Kia Seltos

The flagship compact SUV from the Korean carmaker is not the best-seller in its segment in domestic markets. However, when it comes to exports, Seltos is the largest selling SUV in global markets. Kia had exported 31,793 units of the SUV globally between April last year and March 2023. The carmaker recently launched the new Seltos SUV with several changes.

Watch: Kia Seltos 2023: First drive review

The new Seltos, priced between ₹10.89 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is now offered with high-end features like ADAS. It comes powered with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired to a six-speed manual and an iVT gearbox. Then is also a 1.5-litre diesel motor that is paired to a six-speed iMT and a six-speed AT. Kia has also introduced a 1.5-littre T-GDi petrol motor that offers around 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Verna

The flagship compact sedan from the Korean carmaker, which was launched earlier this year in a new avatar, is the fifth largest model to be exported from India. Hyundai exported 31,099 units of the Verna to other countries in the last financial year. In India, the Verna competes with the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

The new Verna was launched in March at a starting price of ₹10.90 lakh. The sedan now comes only with petrol engine options as the carmaker has ditched the diesel engine offered earlier. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The naturally aspirated engine produces 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with IVT automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

