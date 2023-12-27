Cold wave along with dense fog in North India causes chaos every year

Published Dec 27, 2023

This year too, it is no different, as several vehicle pileups and traffic disruptions have been reported across North India

Multiple vehicle pileups have been reported in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab

In one accident, as many as 12 vehicles piled up back to back on Wednesday morning on the Yamuna Expressway

In another accident, at least six vehicles piled up on Agra-Lucknow Expressway leaving one dead and over 24 others injured

In Punjab as well, multiple vehicle pileups have been reported due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog

Delhi NCR was engulfed in thick fog on December 27 morning, bringing down visibility and disrupting traffic movement

Dense fog brought down visibility to below 50 metres in some places across Delhi-NCR

Such thick fog is common sight in various parts of North India every year during winter

The reduced visibility due to fog causes trouble for motorists
