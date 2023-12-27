This year too, it is no different, as several vehicle pileups and traffic disruptions have been reported across North India
Multiple vehicle pileups have been reported in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab
In one accident, as many as 12 vehicles piled up back to back on Wednesday morning on the Yamuna Expressway
In another accident, at least six vehicles piled up on Agra-Lucknow Expressway leaving one dead and over 24 others injured
In Punjab as well, multiple vehicle pileups have been reported due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog
Delhi NCR was engulfed in thick fog on December 27 morning, bringing down visibility and disrupting traffic movement
Dense fog brought down visibility to below 50 metres in some places across Delhi-NCR
Such thick fog is common sight in various parts of North India every year during winter
The reduced visibility due to fog causes trouble for motorists