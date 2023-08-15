XUV700 to Nexon: 5 Indian cars that have aced Global NCAP crash tests

Home-grown automakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have been focusing on safety quotient in their vehicles. This comes as safety has started becoming a priority for Indian car audience along with the government focusing on the importance of safety features inside vehicles.

Global NCAP, which is a global car assessment body, crash tests various cars made in India under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. Listed below are some of the Indian cars have aced the crash tests and came out with flying colours:

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The new generation version of the Scorpio SUV scored 58.18 points at the Global NCAP crash tests. It secured five-star rating in adult occupant protection, though it scored only three-star rating in child occupant protection. It has officially become the safest SUV from the Indian carmaker.

Mahindra XUV700

The OEM's flagship SUV XUV700 also secured five-star rating in the adult occupant protection program and four-star rating in child occupant protection program. However, with an overall safety score of 57.69 points, it now sits slightly lower than the Scorpio-N.

Tata Punch

Punch is the safest car from Tata Motors and is the smallest SUV from the brand. It secured an overall five-star rating at the Global NCAP. The safety ratings were similar to the XUV700 when it came to adult or child occupant protection programme. However, the overall safety score of Punch is 57.34 points.

Mahindra XUV300

XUV300 scored overall five-star safety rating at Global NCAP. It was among the first models from the carmaker to have secured highest safety rating at the crash tests. It scored five stars in adult occupant protection while child occupant protection rating was at four stars. The overall safety score of the XUV300 was 53.86 points.

Tata Nexon

One of the country's best-selling SUV, Nexon, is also one of the safest on the roads. The sub-compact SUV secured five-star rating in Global NCAP crash test. However, a three-star rating in child occupant protection test kept its overall safety score down to 41.06 points.

