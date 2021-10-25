Home > Auto > Cars > In pics: India’s fastest-ever car Ekonk that can run at 309 kmph

In pics: India’s fastest-ever car Ekonk that can run at 309 kmph

4 Photos . Updated: 25 Oct 2021, 05:27 PM IST HT Auto Desk
1/4Vazirani Ekonk all-electric hypercar has been developed by Vazirani Automotive.
2/4Vazirani Ekonk comes with a design that is inspired by the Formula One race cars.
3/4Vazirani Ekonk weighs 738 kg and it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.54 seconds with a top speed of 309 kmph.
4/4The Vaziani Ekonk hypercar's electric powertrain churns out 722 hp peak power thanks to its DiCo technology that enables the batteries to cool directly with the air,
