In pics: BMW XM is the first M car with a hybrid powertrain
BMW XM gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain that is capable of churning out 644 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque.
Sharp and angular front grille with sleek LED headlamps are the first thing one can notice about the BMW XM.
Every inch of the car reflects the masculine appeal.
The cabin looks plush and highly premium with the recycled materials.
At the back, the sleek LED taillights, quad exhaust prominently adds masculine appeal of the car.
The front fascia of the car closely resembles with the Concept XM that was unveiled in November 2021.
BMW XM comes as the German luxury carmaker's M division's first-ever PHEV model.
First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 17:07 PM IST
TAGS: BMW XM luxury car
