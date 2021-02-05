Hyundai Venue becomes the most selling subcompact SUV in January

Hyundai Venue has finished at the very top of the subcompact SUV sales table in January 2021, recording a Year-On-Year growth of around 75%. Hyundai Motor India sold a total of 11,779 units of the Venue SUV last month, as against 6,733 units sold during the same period in 2020.

Hyundai Venue is closely followed by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which has accounted for 10,623 unit sales last month. This is a marginal increase of 4.82% against 10,134 units sold in the same duration last year. The third on the list is the Kia Sonet which registered 8,859 unit sales in January 2021.

Kia Sonet was launched in India last year and has been a strong seller for the South Korean carmaker alongside the Kia Seltos SUV. Sonet has also remained on the top list as the most selling car in the segment for a while after its introduction. Sonet is followed by the Tata Nexon SUV which registered 8,225 unit sales last month. Nexon posted a tremendous YoY growth of 143.19% in January 2021, against the 3,382 unit sales in the same month of 2020.

The subcompact SUV segment is on the boom in the country. After the Nissan Magnite, even Renault is preparing to storm the space with its new subcompact SUV - Kiger. It was showcased in the production from last month and was also spotted at company dealerships ahead of launch.

The upcoming Kiger subcompact SUV is a technical cousin of the new Magnite. It is expected to be placed in the price bracket of ₹5 lakh to ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom).