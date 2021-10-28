Hyundai Tucson, Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E pass crash tests in flying colours

Electric cars like Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5 have passed the European crash tests in flying colours. In the latest Euro NCAP crash tests, both EVs scored a maximum five-star ratings. Hyundai Tucson was the other car in the ICE category to obtain similar score in the latest safety tests carried out by the European body Euro NCAP.

According to Euro NCAP, among the five models analysed is also the new Hyundai Bayon, which has received four stars.

The tests were based on three criteria which included occupation of both adults and children, the protection of vulnerable road users and safety assistants.

Ford's new electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, secures five stars because it comes equipped with a central airbag, a drop-down hood for the protection of vulnerable users and a number of advanced driver assistance functions, which offer high levels of driver support and crash prevention.

Mustang Mach-E scored in adult occupancy 35.2 points out of 38 while in child occupancy it was 42. 5 points out of 49. In protecting vulnerable users it scored 37.3 out of 72 possible points and security assistants received a score of 13.2 out of 16.

For its part, Hyundai's Tucson is the only model with a high score in the assistant safety criteria to achieve five stars, both Ioniq 5 and Tucson demonstrate good safety in all test criteria.

The Ioniq 5 scored 33.8 out of 38 points for adult occupancy, while for children it was 42.6 out of 49 points. Protection of vulnerable users also scored 34.4 out of 72 possible points, and attendees Security received a score of 14.2 out of 16.

The Tucson model scored similar. In the adult occupation it obtained 33 points out of 38 while in the child it was 42.8 points out of 49. The protection of vulnerable users scored a 36.1 out of 72 possible points and the security assistants received a score of 11 , 3 of 16.

Lacking the central airbag that is standard on the Ioniq 5 and Tucson, the Bayon SUV comes with robust crash protection and crash avoidance features to help ensure a credible four-star rating.

This model scored 29.2 out of 38 points for adult occupancy while it was 40.4 out of 49 for child occupancy. The protection of vulnerable users scored 41.4 out of 72 possible points and security assistants received a score of 10.8 out of 16.