Hyundai deploys robots and AI to build Ioniq 5 EVs at this facility

Hyundai deploys robots and AI to build Ioniq 5 EVs at this facility

The Singapore facility of the Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor is swarming with robots besides human beings working hand-in-hand to manufacture electric vehicles. These robots engage in assembling ideas, even machines, and use artificial intelligence to manufacture one of Hyundai's flagship electric cars Ioniq 5. These robot dogs, developed by US-based Boston Dynamics, are integral to the carmaker's latest facility in Singapore which the carmaker calls the ‘first global innovation hub and global test bed for future mobility’.

By: HT Auto Desk
23 Nov 2023, 11:28 AM
Hyundai Motor is using Boston Dynamics robots to manufacture Ioniq 5 electric SUV at its Singapore facility. The robots, using AI technology, is contributing half of the work to manufacture the EV.
Hyundai Motor is using Boston Dynamics robots to manufacture Ioniq 5 electric SUV at its Singapore facility. The robots, using AI technology, is contributing half of the work to manufacture the EV.

The robo-dogs are part of a 200-strong robot workforce at the facility. The Singapore plant has a production capacity of up to 30,000 electric vehicles a year. Half of the work here are being done through the help of these robots. They are currently engaged in manufacturing the first Ioniq 5 robotaxis, which are expected to be deployed in US from next year. The Ioniq 5 robotaxi is one of Hyundai's first Level 4 autonomous vehicles to be certified under the US motor vehicle law.

According to the Korean auto giant, the robots help it free human workforce from ‘repetitive and laborious tasks’ to focus on more creative and productive duties. Hyundai said, “Robots perform assembly, inspection, and production facility organisation and take care of more than 60 percent of component process management, ordering, and transportation. Humans, robotics, and AI systems achieving unprecedented levels of collaboration thanks to integration made possible by the digital twin platform." the carmaker added.

While the robots help in repetitive and laborious tasks at the facility, the human workforce is being utilised to perform ‘critical diagnostics, software development, calibration and validation tasks’. Hyundai Motor's Singapore facility is spread across seven floors of a nearly 87,000 square metre complex. It has been operational for some time, manufacturing the Ioniq 5 electric SUV since early this year.

Also watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line EV makes debut

Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5 in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The locally assembled electric SUV was introduced at a price of 44.95 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers. Based on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins its technocal cousin Kia EV6, the Ioniq 5 comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack. The unit claims a range of 631 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger. Power comes from a PMS motor tuned for 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque offering a top speed of 185 kmph.

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2023, 11:28 AM IST
