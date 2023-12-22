Hyundai expected to launch these cars in India in 2024

Hyundai Motor is planning to kick off 2024 with its best foot forward. The carmaker will take the covers off the new Creta 2024 SUV in January. Over the next 12 months, the Korean auto giant is likely to drive in several other cars, including facelift versions of existing models. The carmaker aims to increase its sales with new offerings as Tata Motors continue to inch closer to it and threaten Hyundai's position as India's second largest carmaker.

Here is a look at some of the upcoming cars from the Hyundai stable expected to launch next year.

Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift:

The Korean auto giant will begin 2024 with the introduction of Creta 2024 facelift SUV. Hyundai's best-selling SUV will make its debut in new avatar on January 16. Expected to be as heavily updated as the Kia Seltos facelift SUV, the new Creta will see several changes, including its design and features on offer. According to reports and spy shots of Creta test mules, the SUV will come with a new front face which will get vertical LED headlight setup along with parametric grille, redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels, new-look taillights with connected LED at the rear.

The cabin is also expected to be updated with a dual screen, 360 degree camera and more. Hyundai may also introduce ADAS feature in the new Creta, something its key rival Seltos now boasts of. Under the hood, Hyundai is likely to offer the Creta facelift with three engine options, including a turbo-petrol and diesel unit.

Hyundai Creta EV:

While the new Creta will draw a lot of attention from car buyers, the focus will be on whether Hyundai drives in the electric version of the SUV. According to reports, Hyundai is likely to unveil the Creta EV some time next year. It continues to be spotted testing across locations in India. Very few details are know about the electric SUV, which will become the third EV from Hyundai in India after Kona and Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Alcazar 2024 facelift:

Hyundai had ventured into three-row segment in India for the first time when it launched the Alcazar SUV in 2021. Though it has not lived up to the expectation in terms of sales, Alcazar hit the Indian markets when three-row vehicles were in demand due to increase of personal mobility during lockdown days. The SUV, which rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari as well as MG Hector Plus, is expected to get an updated version next year.

In terms of changes, the new Alcazar is expected to get mostly cosmetic updates in its new avatar. These may include change in design with new elements similar to the ones expected on the Creta 2024 facelift SUV. However, things are likely to remain same under the hood for the Alcazar 2024.

Hyundai Tucson 2024 facelift:

Hyundai recently took the covers off the latest version of Tucson SUV. Hyundai had launched the new generation Tucson about a year ago with new features like ADAS. The updated Tuscon SUV will come with redesigned front face which will include an updated grille, bumper and headlight units. The design of the alloy wheels are also expected to be changed. Inside, the SUV could get an updated infotainment screen as well. However, Hyundai is likely to continue offering the same engine options for Tucson in its new avatar.

