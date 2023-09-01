Hyundai teases 2023 i20 facelift, to launch in India soon

Hyundai Motor is gearing up to launch the facelift version of its popular hatchback i20 soon. The carmaker took to social media to tease the first look at the upcoming model ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place later this year. The new Hyundai i20 facelift model is likely to come with several updates in terms of its features. When launched, the 2023 i20 hatchback will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno among others in the compact segment.

Hyundai i20 facelift hatchback is expected to come with several design changes on the outside. The new-look i20 has already been spotted testing a number of time on Indian roads. The spy shots hint that the front face of the i20 will be updated with new elements like the grille and LED headlight units. The side and rear profile of the hatchback is expected to remain largely similar to the outgoing version, except for the taillight design. The alloy design too may get minor updates.

The interior of the new i20 is also expected to come with additional features.Hyundai may introduce dashcam as a first-in segment feature in the i20 facelift. It could use the same dashcam that was introduced in Exter SUV earlier. Besides this, Hyundai may also add other features like an electrically adjustable sunroof, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The i20 already offers features like digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger and ambient lighting.

Hyundai is unlikely to make any changes under the hood. Expect the new i20 to come equipped with the same 1.2-litre petrol or the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit as options. The 1.2-litre unit is capable of generating 82 bhp of maximum power and 114.7 Nm of maximum torque. The turbocharged unit can churn out 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by either a five-speed manual, an IVT or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The current generation i20 hatchback is priced between ₹7.46 lakh and ₹11.88 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the new facelift version to cost slightly more than that.

