Hyundai has taken wrap off the Tucson facelift ahead of its global launch

Published Nov 21, 2023

The updated Hyundai SUV carries some minimal changes on exterior, while the cabin has received a host of changes

It features a sharper grille without hurting the basic outline, revised LED daytime running lights and a revamped front bumper

The side profile remains unchanged, but the wheels get new alloy design

The rear profile is expected to get updated bumper and taillights

It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a minimalist steering wheel

The cabin features a revised centre console, wireless mobile device charging dock etc

Hyundai is expected to launch the Tucson facelift in India in 2024 after introducing it in Europe and North America next year

Upon launch, the SUV will compete with rivals like Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross

Powertrain of the SUV would remain same as the current model
