The updated Hyundai SUV carries some minimal changes on exterior, while the cabin has received a host of changes
It features a sharper grille without hurting the basic outline, revised LED daytime running lights and a revamped front bumper
The side profile remains unchanged, but the wheels get new alloy design
The rear profile is expected to get updated bumper and taillights
It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a minimalist steering wheel
The cabin features a revised centre console, wireless mobile device charging dock etc
Hyundai is expected to launch the Tucson facelift in India in 2024 after introducing it in Europe and North America next year
Upon launch, the SUV will compete with rivals like Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross
Powertrain of the SUV would remain same as the current model