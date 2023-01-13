Hyundai Grand i10 facelift to launch on January 20. Check out what's new

The updated Hyundai Grand i10 will be officially launched in the country on January 20, the company informed in a press statement on Friday. The hatchback from Hyundai has been around for several years and while there is a growing preference for SUV-ish body types and design, the Grand i10 has managed to still find favour.

Bookings for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift was opened a few days back and in its latest edition, the car gets some significant design updates on the outside as well as some feature additions from within. For starters, the Grand i10 Nios looks fresher with an all-black radiator grille and new LED DRLs on the face. The 15-inch alloy design too has been updated while the tail gate design has received a minor tweak. The tail lights too are slightly different when compared to the ones on the existing model.

The cabin of the updated Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will get an updated eight-inch main infotainment screen, wireless phone charging system and an updated instrument cluster. The car will also offer cruise control, ESC, Hill Start Assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, among others. Most significant though is that Hyundai is offering four airbags as standard across all variants of Grand i10 Nios.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be launched in six body colour options with the addition of an all-new Spark Green shade. Under the hood, the car will continue to source power from a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine which is mated to a manual transmission unit. There, however, could also be an AMT option. Company-fitted CNG will continue to be offered.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is loved for its young looks and sporty drive traits but it also has to compete against some very formidable rivals. The Grand i10 Nios rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago, and at its current price points, also takes on models like the Citroen C3 and Renault Triber.

