Hyundai unveils Grand i10 Nios facelift, likely to launch at Auto Expo

Hyundai Motor is all set to launch the facelift version of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback in India. The Korean carmaker has revealed the key details about the Grand i10 Nios on it official website, as it started to take bookings for the model. The 2023 Grand i10 Nios can be booked online for a token amount of 11,000. The price announcement is expected to take place during the Auto Expo 2023 where Hyundai Motor is one of the participants.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 16:57 PM
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.

The new Grand i10 Nios will come with a host of new features, enhanced safety package and offer new exterior colours. Design-wise, there are a few changes, like the new-look black radiator grille and LED DRLs at the front. It stands on a new set of 15-inch alloy wheels. The design of the tailgate too has been tweaked with a refreshed taillight unit.

The 2023 Grand i10 Nios will be available in six colour options, which also includes the new colour Spark Green. Under the hood, the hatchback will be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine mated to either a manual or AMT transmission options. The engine can generate maximum power of 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai will also offer CNG version of the hatchback with manual gearbox only. The power and torque output of the CNG version will be 69 PS and 95.2 Nm.

The interior of the Grand i10 Nios will also come updated with a new instrument cluster, addition of USB-C charging ports, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless charging among other features.

In terms of features, the new Grand i10 Nios will offer cruise control, ESC, Hill Start Assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system among new additions to help the drivers with a more stress-free experience. Hyundai has also enhanced safety features like including four airbags as standard as well as offer six as optional. There is also ISOFIX mounts on the rear seats for safety of children.

