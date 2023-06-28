Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Feature comparison

Hyundai Exter is one of the most awaited cars in India, slated to launch on July 10. The SUV's cover has been already broken virtually, giving us a fair idea of how it is going to look like. In fact, Hyundai has already started producing the Exter at its Tamil Nadu plant . However, a lot of it is still under wrap and expected to be revealed during the launch. The micro SUV will come directly challenging the rivals like Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Punch, which have already grabbed pretty good attention in the Indian market.

The compact SUV and crossover segment in India has been growing popular in India over the last few years. With the Exter micro SUV, Hyundai is aiming to grab a chunk of that pie. With the launch pending next month, the question for the consumers is which is more value for money, the Hyundai Exter or Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The new age customers have been showing more interest towards the cars that come equipped with a host of features inside their cabin. Over the last few years, several cars in India have been launched with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. The Hyundai Exter too is expected to follow the same steps, as the South Korean auto giant has already indicated.

Before the Hyundai Exter reveals all its secrets on July 10, here are the features of the car and what you get in the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Hyundai Exter features

Hyundai Exter comes well-equipped in terms of features. It gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. This infotainment system gets a host of smartphone connectivity and connected car technologies. The Bluelink-connected technology of the car offers more than 60 connected features. The infotainment system is equipped with over-the-air software update technology.

Besides that, the Hyundai Exter also comes with a voice-activated sunroof, factory-fitted dual dashcam, reverse parking camera, and cruise control. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster showing a wide range of information about the car.

On the safety front, the Hyundai Exter gets six airbags as standard fitment along with features like ABS with EBD, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management). The South Korean auto manufacturer claims that the upcoming Exter gets more than 40 advanced safety features onboard.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx features

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx too is loaded with a wide range of features. It sports a head-up display unit, just like the Baleno premium hatchback. Besides that other features onboard this Baleno-based SUV include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, paddle shifters, and connected car tech among others.

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX seat anchors, and a reverse camera amongst others.

