Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx rival, Tata Punch: Top highlights

Tata Punch sits below the Nexon in the lineup. It is priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹9.52 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
Punch is offered only with a petrol engine. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.
The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine produces 86 bhp and 115 Nm
The fuel efficiency figures stand at 20.09 kmpl for manual gearbox and 18.8 kmpl for AMT gearbox
The Punch is offered in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative
There is also Camo edition available with the Adventure and Accomplished trims.
Punch scored 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test making it one of the safest cars that a person can buy in India
Tata Punch goes against the Maruti Ingnis, Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.
The interior is quite funky with cloured accents and a touchscreen infotainment system.