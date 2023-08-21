Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai unveils country's biggest outdoor LEGO bricks installation for Exter SUV

Hyundai Motor India has installed the country's largest outdoor installation for Exter made of LEGO bricks. This first-of-its-kind outdoor installation has been placed at Cyberhub, Gurugram. The display will be kept here for a month - from August 19 to September 17 to engage audiences and showcase the SUV's distinctive brand positioning. The billboard for Exter has been completed within four days using 3,02,406 LEGO bricks.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 21 Aug 2023, 13:45 PM
The billboard for Hyundai Exter has been completed within four days using 3,02,406 LEGO bricks.

The outdoor installation has won the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records titles for the ‘Largest hoarding made using LEGO bricks’. 28 skilled LEGO artists and Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs) were engaged to dedicated over 1,200 hours to create this outdoor installation. “This installation takes centre stage in our Hyundai Exter launch campaign, redefining outdoor marketing and brand connection," said Virat Khullar, Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2023, 13:45 PM IST
