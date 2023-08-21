Hyundai unveils country's biggest outdoor LEGO bricks installation for Exter SUV

Hyundai Motor India has installed the country's largest outdoor installation for Exter made of LEGO bricks. This first-of-its-kind outdoor installation has been placed at Cyberhub, Gurugram. The display will be kept here for a month - from August 19 to September 17 to engage audiences and showcase the SUV's distinctive brand positioning. The billboard for Exter has been completed within four days using 3,02,406 LEGO bricks.