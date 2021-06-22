Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta: The 'not so obvious' differences

Hyundai Alcazar has been officially driven in as the company's fifth SUV in the country and only the first to offer three-row seating. Essentially based on Creta, Alcazar is also trying to create its own niche space in the Indian car market. And while there are some visual similarities between the two vehicles, the Alcazar is - quite obviously - bigger and gets a more powerful petrol motor.

But beyond the obvious differences, there are certain other factors that set Alcazar and Creta apart. For instance, there are more than 60 features on the BlueLink available in the Alcazar. While Hyundai says these features - the ones not already available in Creta - would also be brought in subsequently to the mid-size SUV, as of now, Alcazar has the bragging rights.

Also, because of Alcazar's larger dimension, it has a best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,760 mm as against 2,610 mm of Creta. But more importantly, Hyundai underlines that Alcazar is only 80 kilos heavier than Creta while being half a second slower in zero to 100 kmph sprints. Hyundai has also made certain tweaks to the manual transmission in the Alcazar and promises a capable drive experience.

Hyundai Alcazar promises to offer a plush ride experience with the added advantage of a capable drive.

While it isn't fair to compare Creta and Alcazar because the two Hyundai SUVs will compete in completely different segments, Hyundai underlines that existing Creta owners may also look at upgrading to the newer Alcazar.

This could also be because of some of the other - and more obvious differences - between the two Hyundai products.

Alcazar comes with three-row seating in six and seven-seat layout. It gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as against 7-inch screen in the Creta. Additionally, it also boasts of front parking sensors and 360-degree camera that could help Alcazar manage tight parking spots despite its larger dimensions.

For those who prefer a petrol model, the 2.0-litre motor inside the Alcazar is more capable than the 1.5-litre engine and the 1.4-litre turbo under the hood of Creta. The unit inside Alcazar is the same that is also found in the Tucson SUV.

And then there is the segment-first feature of wireless phone charging in the second row of the Alcazar as well. In fact, some of the features come as standard in the Alcazar with Hyundai underlining that it was a well thought-out decision to not offer a base, no -frills variants of the larger SUV.