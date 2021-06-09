This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hyundai Alcazar set for launch: Variants, cabin details, colour options revealed
Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options are available in both.
Alcazar from Hyundai will get two dual-tone colour options.
Hyundai is readying the Alcazar SUV for an India launch later this month and has opened bookings for the vehicle at ₹25,000. The bookings can be made at any of the company's dealerships in the country and on Hyundai's online car-buying platform.
Hyundai had previously given a glimpse at the camouflaged Alcazar without much details about cabin highlights or exterior design elements. It was previously confirmed that Alcazar would come with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine - both with six-speed manual and six-speed auto transmission options.
Now, however, the company has officially revealed all the details about Alcazar which includes variants, colour options, features and more. Here's taking an in-depth look at what Alcazar has on offer for prospective buyers:
Alcazar variants:
Alcazar is being offered in three broad variants - Prestige, Platimun and Signature - across petrol and diesel engines, and across six and seven-seat layouts.
The base in petrol is the Prestige seven-seat option with manual transmission. The base model with diesel engine is the same. Then come the Prestige six-seat options, followed by Prestige (O) seven-seat options.
Here's the full variant lists of Alcazar -
Hyundai Alcazar (Petrol)
2.0 MT Prestige 7 Seater
2.0 MT Prestige 6 Seater
2.0 AT Prestige (0) 6 Seater
2.0 MT Platinum 7 Seater
2.0 AT Platinum (0) 6 Seater
2.0 MT Signature 6 Seater
2.0 MT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone
2.0 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater
2.0 AT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone
Hyundai Alcazar (Diesel)
1.5 MT Prestige 7 Seater
1.5 MT Prestige 6 Seater
1.5 AT Prestige (O) 7 Seater
1.5 MT Platinum 7 Seater
1.5 AT Platinum (0) 6 Seater
1.5 MT Signature 6 Seater
1.5 MT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone
1.5 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater
1.5 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater Dual-Tone
Alcazar cabin feature highlights:
Hyundai is known to pack in a whole lot of features in its offerings and Alcazar, on expected lines, gets a mile-long list as well.
Here are some of the key cabin features on offer -
-26.03 cm (10.25") Multi Display Digital Cluster
-Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)
-Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display
-Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder
-Front Row Sliding Sunvisor
-Rear Window Sunshade
-Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof
-2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)
-64 Colors Ambient Lighting
-Power Driver Seat – 8 Way
-Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)
Alcazar colour options:
Alcazar will come with six single-tone and two dual-tone colour options.
The single-tone colour choice are Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. The dual-tone colour options are Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.
Alcazar engine and transmission options:
As previously revealed and mentioned, Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is also found inside the Tucson SUV. This engine inside Alcazar produces 152 hp and has 191 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine - same as the one inside Creta - and this produces 115 hp and has 250 Nm of torque. Both engines will be offered with six-speed manual and six-speed auto transmission choices.