Hyundai Alcazar set for launch: Variants, cabin details, colour options revealed

Hyundai is readying the Alcazar SUV for an India launch later this month and has opened bookings for the vehicle at ₹25,000. The bookings can be made at any of the company's dealerships in the country and on Hyundai's online car-buying platform.

Hyundai had previously given a glimpse at the camouflaged Alcazar without much details about cabin highlights or exterior design elements. It was previously confirmed that Alcazar would come with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine - both with six-speed manual and six-speed auto transmission options.

Now, however, the company has officially revealed all the details about Alcazar which includes variants, colour options, features and more. Here's taking an in-depth look at what Alcazar has on offer for prospective buyers:

Alcazar variants:

Alcazar is being offered in three broad variants - Prestige, Platimun and Signature - across petrol and diesel engines, and across six and seven-seat layouts.

Hyundai Alcazar will take on the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

The base in petrol is the Prestige seven-seat option with manual transmission. The base model with diesel engine is the same. Then come the Prestige six-seat options, followed by Prestige (O) seven-seat options.

Here's the full variant lists of Alcazar -

Hyundai Alcazar (Petrol) 2.0 MT Prestige 7 Seater 2.0 MT Prestige 6 Seater 2.0 AT Prestige (0) 6 Seater 2.0 MT Platinum 7 Seater 2.0 AT Platinum (0) 6 Seater 2.0 MT Signature 6 Seater 2.0 MT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone 2.0 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater 2.0 AT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone

Hyundai Alcazar (Diesel) 1.5 MT Prestige 7 Seater 1.5 MT Prestige 6 Seater 1.5 AT Prestige (O) 7 Seater 1.5 MT Platinum 7 Seater 1.5 AT Platinum (0) 6 Seater 1.5 MT Signature 6 Seater 1.5 MT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone 1.5 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater 1.5 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater Dual-Tone

Alcazar cabin feature highlights:

Hyundai is known to pack in a whole lot of features in its offerings and Alcazar, on expected lines, gets a mile-long list as well.

Hyundai Alcazar is loaded with features for functionality and comfort.

Here are some of the key cabin features on offer -

-26.03 cm (10.25") Multi Display Digital Cluster

-Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

-Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

-Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

-Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

-Rear Window Sunshade

-Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

-2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)

-64 Colors Ambient Lighting

-Power Driver Seat – 8 Way

-Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)

Alcazar colour options:

Alcazar will come with six single-tone and two dual-tone colour options.

The single-tone colour choice are Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. The dual-tone colour options are Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

Alcazar engine and transmission options:

As previously revealed and mentioned, Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is also found inside the Tucson SUV. This engine inside Alcazar produces 152 hp and has 191 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine - same as the one inside Creta - and this produces 115 hp and has 250 Nm of torque. Both engines will be offered with six-speed manual and six-speed auto transmission choices.