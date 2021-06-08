How much will it cost to subscribe a Nissan Magnite? City-wise breakup explained

Nissan Motor India recently launched a subscription-based model for its offerings, including the Magnite, in order to appeal to prospective customers looking for a mobility option without wanting to make an outright purchase. While Magnite and Kicks are offered under Nissan brand, Datsun's redi-Go hatchback is also offered under this facility which has been launched in partnership with Orix India.
Initially, the subscription model is only available to customers in Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai but will soon be rolled out to customers in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai as well. Nissan is hoping that in pandemic times, when there is an increased need for personal mobility, the subscription model is able to find its mark for buyers who may not want to commit to a large financial investment that comes with any new vehicle.
But how much will you still have to spend to subscribe to a Nissan vehicle? Here's a detailed take on Magnite subscription structure in cities where available, for reference purpose:
Delhi (10,000 kms):
|
|Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR)
|24 months
|36 months
|48 months
|48 months with AMC
|Magnite MT XV
|7,15,000
|24,632
|21,418
|19,064
|17,999
|Magnite MT XV Premium
|7,84,000
|26,882
|23,302
|20,719
|20,060
|Magnite Turbo MT XV
|8,25,000
|28,273
|24,554
|21,839
|21,063
|Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium
|9,05,000
|30,810
|26,688
|23,714
|22,990
|Magnite Turbo CVT XV
|9,15,000
|31,128
|26,955
|23,949
|23,231
|Magnite CVT XV Premium
|9,90,000
|33,506
|28,956
|25,706
|25,038
Ghaziabad/Noida (10,000 kms):
|
| Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR)
| 24 months
| 36 months
| 48 months
| 48 months with AMC
| Magnite MT XV
| 7,15,000
| 24,839
| 21,564
| 19,180
| 17,999
| Magnite MT XV Premium
| 7,84,000
| 27,121
| 23,472
| 20,853
| 20,197
| Magnite Turbo MT XV
| 8,25,000
| 28,532
| 24,737
| 21,985
| 21,212
| Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium
| 9,05,000
| 31,106
| 26,898
| 23,881
| 23,160
| Magnite Turbo CVT XV
| 9,15,000
| 31,428
| 27,168
| 24,118
| 23,404
| Magnite CVT XV Premium
| 9,90,000
| 33,842
| 29,194
| 25,896
| 25,231
Chennai (10,000 kms):
|
| Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR)
| 24 months
| 36 months
| 48 months
| 48 months with AMC
| Magnite MT XV
| 7,15,000
| 25,364
| 21,936
| 19,476
| 18,799
| Magnite MT XV Premium
| 7,84,000
| 27,711
| 23,889
| 21,185
| 20,555
| Magnite Turbo MT XV
| 8,25,000
| 29,160
| 25,182
| 22,339
| 21,592
| Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium
| 9,05,000
| 31,701
| 24,504
| 21,830
| 21,084
| Magnite Turbo CVT XV
| 9,15,000
| 32,140
| 27,897
| 24,519
| 23,834
| Magnite CVT XV Premium
| 9,90,000
| 34,624
| 29,748
| 26,337
| 25,702
Hyderabad (10,000 kms):
|
| Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR)
| 24 months
|36 months
|48 months
|48 months with AMC
| Magnite MT XV
| 7,15,000
| 26,919
| 23,039
| 20,353
| 19,675
| Magnite MT XV Premium
| 7,84,000
| 29,395
| 25,083
| 22,135
| 21,505
| Magnite Turbo MT XV
| 8,25,000
| 30,921
| 26,430
| 23,332
| 22,585
| Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium
| 9,05,000
| 33,720
| 28,750
| 25,377
| 24,663
| Magnite Turbo CVT XV
| 9,15,000
| 34,070
| 29,040
| 25,607
| 24,923
| Magnite CVT XV Premium
| 9,90,000
| 36,694
| 31,215
| 27,504
| 26,871
Magnite was launched in December of 2020 and at the time, was the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the market. It has largely been received well by buyers and while it remains a make or break offering from Nissan, seems to have weathered the pandemic storm well.