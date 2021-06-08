How much will it cost to subscribe a Nissan Magnite? City-wise breakup explained

Nissan Motor India recently launched a subscription-based model for its offerings, including the Magnite, in order to appeal to prospective customers looking for a mobility option without wanting to make an outright purchase. While Magnite and Kicks are offered under Nissan brand, Datsun's redi-Go hatchback is also offered under this facility which has been launched in partnership with Orix India.

Initially, the subscription model is only available to customers in Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai but will soon be rolled out to customers in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai as well. Nissan is hoping that in pandemic times, when there is an increased need for personal mobility, the subscription model is able to find its mark for buyers who may not want to commit to a large financial investment that comes with any new vehicle.

But how much will you still have to spend to subscribe to a Nissan vehicle? Here's a detailed take on Magnite subscription structure in cities where available, for reference purpose:

Delhi (10,000 kms):

Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR) 24 months 36 months 48 months 48 months with AMC Magnite MT XV 7,15,000 24,632 21,418 19,064 17,999 Magnite MT XV Premium 7,84,000 26,882 23,302 20,719 20,060 Magnite Turbo MT XV 8,25,000 28,273 24,554 21,839 21,063 Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium 9,05,000 30,810 26,688 23,714 22,990 Magnite Turbo CVT XV 9,15,000 31,128 26,955 23,949 23,231 Magnite CVT XV Premium 9,90,000 33,506 28,956 25,706 25,038

Ghaziabad/Noida (10,000 kms):

Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR) 24 months 36 months 48 months 48 months with AMC Magnite MT XV 7,15,000 24,839 21,564 19,180 17,999 Magnite MT XV Premium 7,84,000 27,121 23,472 20,853 20,197 Magnite Turbo MT XV 8,25,000 28,532 24,737 21,985 21,212 Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium 9,05,000 31,106 26,898 23,881 23,160 Magnite Turbo CVT XV 9,15,000 31,428 27,168 24,118 23,404 Magnite CVT XV Premium 9,90,000 33,842 29,194 25,896 25,231

Chennai (10,000 kms):

Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR) 24 months 36 months 48 months 48 months with AMC Magnite MT XV 7,15,000 25,364 21,936 19,476 18,799 Magnite MT XV Premium 7,84,000 27,711 23,889 21,185 20,555 Magnite Turbo MT XV 8,25,000 29,160 25,182 22,339 21,592 Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium 9,05,000 31,701 24,504 21,830 21,084 Magnite Turbo CVT XV 9,15,000 32,140 27,897 24,519 23,834 Magnite CVT XV Premium 9,90,000 34,624 29,748 26,337 25,702

Hyderabad (10,000 kms):

Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR) 24 months 36 months 48 months 48 months with AMC Magnite MT XV 7,15,000 26,919 23,039 20,353 19,675 Magnite MT XV Premium 7,84,000 29,395 25,083 22,135 21,505 Magnite Turbo MT XV 8,25,000 30,921 26,430 23,332 22,585 Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium 9,05,000 33,720 28,750 25,377 24,663 Magnite Turbo CVT XV 9,15,000 34,070 29,040 25,607 24,923 Magnite CVT XV Premium 9,90,000 36,694 31,215 27,504 26,871

Magnite was launched in December of 2020 and at the time, was the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the market. It has largely been received well by buyers and while it remains a make or break offering from Nissan, seems to have weathered the pandemic storm well.